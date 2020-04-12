Most Wanted Fugitives for April 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
\Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jonathan Zamora
- Age: 22
- 5’10”, 172 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles x2
- Bond, $5,500
Tommy Lee Moss
- Age: 61
- 5’7″, 155 pounds
- Grey hair, Hazel Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Marijuana
- Bond: $3,500
Elizabeth Wright
- Age: 39
- 5’2″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Forgery Financial Instruments x3
- Bond: N/A
Cesar Valencia
- Age: 21
- 5’11”, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions
- Bond: $2,000
Gerardo Moreno
- Age: 45
- 5’6″, 185 pounds
- Black/Bald Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault
- Bond: $100,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Mario De Jesus Rubio-Landeros
- Age: 30
- 5’8″, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation w/Intent to Commit other Felony
- Bond: $51,000
Maria DeLaLuz Gomez
- Age: 50
- 5’0″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Bond: $20,000
Nashaun Lindsay
- Age: 22
- 5’7″, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Black Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Bond: N/A
Leigh Bonner
- Age: 37
- 5’7″, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
- Bond: N/A
James Sebastian Montez
- Age: 31
- 5’6″, 165 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Marijuana <-50 lbs>5 lbs / Possession Controlled Substance PG2 >=400G