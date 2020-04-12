Most Wanted Fugitives for April 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

\Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jonathan Zamora

Age: 22

5’10”, 172 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles x2

Bond, $5,500



Tommy Lee Moss

Age: 61

5’7″, 155 pounds

Grey hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Marijuana

Bond: $3,500



Elizabeth Wright

Age: 39

5’2″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Forgery Financial Instruments x3

Bond: N/A



Cesar Valencia

Age: 21

5’11”, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions

Bond: $2,000



Gerardo Moreno

Age: 45

5’6″, 185 pounds

Black/Bald Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault

Bond: $100,000



EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Mario De Jesus Rubio-Landeros

Age: 30

5’8″, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation w/Intent to Commit other Felony

Bond: $51,000



Maria DeLaLuz Gomez

Age: 50

5’0″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Bond: $20,000



Nashaun Lindsay

Age: 22

5’7″, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Black Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Bond: N/A



Leigh Bonner

Age: 37

5’7″, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Bond: N/A



James Sebastian Montez