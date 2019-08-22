Montwood special education aide charged with improper relationship with student

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Montwood High School special education instructional aide is facing charges for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

According to online court records, Andrew Jude Lopez, 30, was arrested last Wednesday for the alleged offense.

Lopez was released on a $100,000 bond later that day, online jail records reveal.

According to a Socorro ISD spokesperson, the student went to a Montwood faculty member to report the relationship.

Lopez has been with the district since July 2016, officials tell KTSM.

According to SISD, board members are seeking to terminate his employment with the district.

If convicted, Lopez faces a sentence of two to 20 years and up to $10,000 in fines.