Mistrial declared for man accused of shooting at El Paso Police officers in 2018

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the case of a man accused of shooting at a pair of El Paso Police Department officers in 2018.

Ricardo Cereceres is facing charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in a weapons-free zone.

His trial was set to begin Tuesday morning in the 243rd District Court, but an order for mistrial was issued early in the day.

The reason why a mistrial was declared was not immediately available.

As KTSM previously reported, Cereceres is accused of running from police and into a business on Alameda in December 2018. Investigators say Cereceres then “ambushed and fired upon the officers in the patrol car.” The officers returned fire before crashing their vehicle behind the business.

One of the officers, Felipe Bermudez, was hit in the hand during the incident. He was regularly featured on the popular A&E television show ‘Live PD’ at the time of the shooting.

