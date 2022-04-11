RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody.

Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Oseguera Gonzalez was released early under a law known as the First Step Act, which went into effect in 2018.

Oseguera Gonzalez, also known as “La Negra,” was arrested in February 2020 and charged with five counts of “Engaging in Transactions or Dealings in Properties of a Designated Foreign Person” as a member of Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion. Court documents state she operated businesses that were designed to money launder for the cartel. She has dual U.S.-Mexico citizenship.

The Drug Enforcement Agency has placed several billboards across Southern California offering a record $10 million reward for the capture of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, a.ka. “El Mencho.”

“La Negra” is the daughter of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, one of Mexico’s most notorious drug lords. Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” runs Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

Oseguera Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2021. She could have faced up to 30 years in prison for her charges but she was sentenced to 30 months in prison in June 2021. She was credited with the time she had spent in jail and was scheduled to be released from federal custody on April 13, making her actual scheduled prison time only 26 months.

However, Oseguera Gonzalez was released in March under the First Step Act, which works to lower prison populations. Several drug trafficking charges related to drug cartels prohibit a person from being released under the First Step Act, but Oseguera Gonzalez’s charges do not fall under this list.

Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion has grown to become Mexico’s most notorious drug cartel. Oseguera Cervantes is the most wanted man by Mexican law enforcement and one of the most wanted people in the United States by federal authorities.