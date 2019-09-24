Metro narcotics investigations lead to multiple arrests in Las Cruces warrant roundup

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Metro Narcotics Agency obtained 70 felony arrest warrants and served more than half during a Tuesday morning operation assisted by several area law enforcement agencies.

Of the 70 felony warrants, 63 are for state felony charges while seven are federal felony charges. A total of 52 warrants are for men while 18 are for women. Ages of the suspects range from 20-65. The charges were mostly for possession and distribution of controlled substances including methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

The investigations leading to the 70 felony warrants were initiated within the last six months.

Outstanding warrants for the remaining individuals will be served in the coming days and weeks. At least one firearm and yet-to-be-determined amounts of methamphetamine and heroin were seized during Tuesday’s operation.

Metro Narcotics is the leading agency in combating drug trafficking and dealing in Las Cruces and Dona Ana County. Metro Narcotics is manned by investigators from the Las Cruces Police Department, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police.

Law enforcement agencies assisting in Tuesday morning’s warrant roundup included the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service and the Adult Probation and Parole Office.