Meth, stolen SUV, intercepted at separate New Mexico Border Patrol checkpoints

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working at separate checkpoints in New Mexico stopped suspected criminals this weekend.

The first incident happened Friday night at the U.S. Border Patrol Checkpoint on US-54 near Alamogordo when a vehicle with two people caught the attention of agents. After receiving conflicting information from the driver, the agent started a secondary search of the car.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to the trunk, where agents located four antifreeze containers containing 41 pounds of methamphetamine.

DEA arrested one suspect, and the second suspect was taken into custody by the Otero County Sheriff’s Office after learning there was an active warrant out for their arrest in Alamogordo and Ruidoso.

In the second incident on Sunday evening, U.S. Border Patrol agents working at the checkpoint on I-10 west of Las Cruces intercepted a stolen SUV with Kentucky license plates.

The driver and passenger in the stolen SUV were turned over to the New Mexico State Police for prosecution.