Men, woman arrested in violent crime spree

From left to right: Alberto Carreon, Valerie Oropeza, Kristian Sanchez, and Daniel Perez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police arrested four people for their alleged involvement in a violent crime spree, including two shots fired cases in East El Paso.

According to a news release, the investigation began when a Walmart security officer was alerted of a suspicious man behind the store.

Officials say that man and another man walked to the front of the store when the officer recognized one of them from a recently-published wanted flyer.

Both men were then detained after they allegedly briefly ran away from security.

Police say Daniel Perez, 18, was wanted for aggravated robbery, burglary of vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest.

A handgun reported stolen from an East El Paso home earlier this week was recovered from the Walmart parking lot where the men allegedly evaded authorities.

According to investigators, a subsequent investigation by the department’s Gang Unit resulted in the resolution of the following cases:

August 13: A 17-year-old victim was driving along the 11000 block of Edgemere when her car was shot at multiple times

August 13: Shots were fired into a home at the 3400 block of McLean

The other three suspects — Kristian Omar Sanchez, 21, Alberto Carreon, 22, and Valerie Oropeza, 28 — were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

They were all booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under bonds totaling $500,000.