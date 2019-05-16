Men, woman arrested in armed robbery of 7-Eleven store

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police arrested three people early Thursday morning for allegedly robbing a Central El Paso convenience store.

According to a news release, the robbery happened at about 4:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store located at 5001 Trowbridge.

Police say Daniel Jose Rios Jr., 26, Jesus Alberto Torres, 19, and Marinna Ann Reed, 22, were allegedly armed with guns when they stole an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the release, responding officers later found an abandoned vehicle in a nearby alley with a shotgun and several bags of money inside.

After a search, police found the three suspects inside an apartment complex on the 1500 block of St. Johns.

Rios was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of dangerous drugs.

Torres is facing aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reed was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance (meth).

The suspects have not yet been booked and their mugshots are not yet available.