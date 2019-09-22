Men wanted for burglarizing Bassett Place Cricket Wireless kiosk

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are hoping to identify two men suspected of stealing ten cell phones from behind a Cricket Wireless Kiosk inside Bassett Place mall while the mall was closed overnight.

The theft happened on Friday, September 6, around 1:40 a.m. when the two men forced open drawers and stole iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and LG brand phones.

El Paso Police have not said how the two men were able to gain access to Bassett Place during those early morning hours.

The first suspect is described as Hispanic, with a medium build, dark complexion, and was wearing a white baseball cap, a red tee-shirt with a yellow print on the front, blue faded denim shorts, and gray athletic shoes. The second suspect is described as white, blonde hair, medium build and was wearing a black tee-shirt with a white print on the front, with faded blue denim shorts, and athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.