EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police need your help finding several men accused of burglarizing a Lower Valley dollar store last month.

According to the department, the burglary happened just after midnight on June 21 at the Dollar General located at 500 Carolina.

Three suspects were captured by surveillance cameras in the store’s parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Abascal at 915-212-8331.