Men face cocaine charges following Central El Paso traffic stop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men are in jail on cocaine charges following a traffic stop in Central El Paso last week.

According to a news release, it happened at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of North Copia.

Officials say Mauro Pena-Ibarra, 32, and his passenger, Juan Esteban Montes, 29, were pulled over for a traffic violation before a police dog detected drugs.

According to police, officers later found five kilos of cocaine in the rear floorboard of the truck.

Pena-Ibarra and Montes were charged with manufacture or delivery of cocaine.

Both were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under $75,000 bonds.