Member of El Paso’s Loya family arrested in Cincinnati Street stabbing

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A reported member of El Paso’s prominent Loya family was arrested in connection with a stabbing over the weekend near the Cincinnati Street Entertainment District.

Alfred Joshua Loya, 27, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The El Paso Times reported he is the grandson of Fred Loya Jr., of the insurance company.

The newspaper reports Loya is accused of slashing a man in the face during a fight near Cincinnati Street on Saturday. He is currently out on bond.

