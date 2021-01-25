Manhunt underway after abandoned toddler found dead

(WLBT/NBC News) — Mississippi authorities are searching for a North Carolina man accused of abandoning two children over the weekend, resulting in the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Investigators say James Harrison of Salisbury, North Carolina, was traveling on Interstate 20 with his family Thursday when his wife, Amy Harrison, exited the vehicle during an argument and called a friend to pick her up.

James Harrison drove away with his 2-year-old daughter and 7-year-old stepson in the vehicle.

The next day, the woman contacted both the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to report that she had not heard from her husband.

On Saturday, both children were found by hunters off the road in a wooded area near the Scott county line, but only the 7-year-old was alive. Investigators believe the 2-year-old died of exposure.

