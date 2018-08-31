Man, woman accused of stealing tools, generator from bed of pickup truck

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Camarena (left) and Lunsford (right)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A man and woman are behind bars for allegedly stealing items from the open bed of a pickup truck last week.

According to a news release, the alleged burglary happened between the mornings of August 23 and 24 on the 4600 block of Beacham in Far East El Paso.

Investigators say Abraham Camarena, 37, of El Paso and Mindy Leann Lunsford, 32, of Las Cruces allegedly took a generator and other tools from the truck.

According to a news release, the El Paso Police Department's tactical unit secured arrest warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions for Camarena and burglary of vehicle 2x for Lunsford.

Police were able to recover the generator and tools.

Camarena faces a $5,250 bond and Lunsford a $4,000 bond. Additional charges are expected.

The department's Pebble Hills Tactical will continue to investigate.