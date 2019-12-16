Man who posted flyers allegedly abused a minor for years, court documents say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Court documents detailed four years of alleged sexual abuse a child endured at the hands of a truck driver who is also suspected of posting suspicious flyers around town.

Travis Wayne Vavra, 57, was arrested on Dec. 6 and is facing a federal charge of interstate transportation of minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, the FBI said in a news release.

A complaint affidavit filed in federal court says he abused a boy from Sept. 2015 to Sept. 2019.

The boy told FBI investigators Vavra drove him from El Paso to several states, including New Mexico, Missouri, Arizona, California, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska, Maryland and Ohio, the affidavit said.

Vavra forced the boy to engage in sexual acts during the trips whenever they were alone, the documents said.

The boy was introduced to Vavra in 2015 when an adult answered an advertisement flyer for waterpark passes and brought the victim and his little sister with him.

“During the meeting, Vavra gave Person #1 the advertised waterpark passes and also provided to Person #1 a business card stating that Vavra was a truck driver that was able to take children on vacations to explore the United States,” the affidavit said. “According to Person #1, Vavra told Person #1 and the Victim that Vavra had taken other children to visit amusement parks in the past, all at no cost to the children or their families.”

FBI agents interviewed Vavra on Dec. 6. He admitted to driving the boy on overnight trips but denied any sexual activity, documents stated.

Recently flyers showed up in social media earlier this month and were written allegedly by a truck driver who offered to drive young boys on the road for $100 a week during the winter break.

Investigators are asking any other potential victims or anyone with information to come forward. The number to call is (915) 832-5000.

If convicted Vavra faces between 10 years to life in prison.