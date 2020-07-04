Man who fired gun days before Eastside bar was shut down by TABC sought by police

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just days before the TABC shuttered Werk bar in East El Paso police say a fight in the parking lot led to a man shooting a weapon. Police are now searching for the suspect caught on an Instagram video.

It happened around 1:35 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, June 13, outside Werk bar, located at 1441 N. Zaragoza. Witness video captured one man pulling out a gun in the parking lot and pulling back the slide on the weapon. Later in the video, another man appears to be holding a handgun.

Five minutes later, several people called 911 to report hearing multiple gunshots. According to one witness, one of the men fired a gun in the air from a car.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a white tank top. Police say he fled the scene in a vehicle described as a dark-colored Subaru or Nissan.

Six days after the incident, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Werk was one of the first three bars across Texas ordered to close for not following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Anyone with any information on the people involved in this fight should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Man Shoots Gun In Parking Lot Of East El Paso Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man Shoots Gun In Parking Lot Of East El Paso Bar"

Emergency Management Chief urges Texans to wear masks and avoid gatherings during holiday weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Management Chief urges Texans to wear masks and avoid gatherings during holiday weekend"

Las Cruces Friday COVID Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces Friday COVID Update"

Man involved in West El Paso SWAT standoff Wednesday has died from self-inflicted wound

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man involved in West El Paso SWAT standoff Wednesday has died from self-inflicted wound"

Woman killed in Thursday night crash on Loop 375, El Paso Police say alcohol involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman killed in Thursday night crash on Loop 375, El Paso Police say alcohol involved"

Friday El Paso COVID Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday El Paso COVID Update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime