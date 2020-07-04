Man who fired gun days before Eastside bar was shut down by TABC sought by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just days before the TABC shuttered Werk bar in East El Paso police say a fight in the parking lot led to a man shooting a weapon. Police are now searching for the suspect caught on an Instagram video.

It happened around 1:35 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, June 13, outside Werk bar, located at 1441 N. Zaragoza. Witness video captured one man pulling out a gun in the parking lot and pulling back the slide on the weapon. Later in the video, another man appears to be holding a handgun.

Five minutes later, several people called 911 to report hearing multiple gunshots. According to one witness, one of the men fired a gun in the air from a car.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a white tank top. Police say he fled the scene in a vehicle described as a dark-colored Subaru or Nissan.

Six days after the incident, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Werk was one of the first three bars across Texas ordered to close for not following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Anyone with any information on the people involved in this fight should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.