Man wanted for homicide in Virginia apprehended at I-25 Border Patrol checkpoint

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A 20-year-old man suspected of murder in Virginia was apprehended by Border Patrol agents at the I-25 checkpoint north of Las Cruces Friday.

According to Border Patrol, Abel Alexander Castro Juarez was traveling on a northbound commercial bus that stopped at the Border Patrol checkpoint around 10 p.m. Agents performing an immigration inspection of all passengers found Juarez hiding in the restroom.

Agents ran a check on him and discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest stemming from a July 24, 2020 homicide in Fairfax County, Virginia. He was turned over to New Mexico State Police and later booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Juarez is being held without bond pending extradition to Virginia.

