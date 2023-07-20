EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 42-year-old man was recently arrested after being wanted for continuous violence against the family, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies received information of an active criminal warrant on Alberto Colacion, 42, for continuous violence against the family on Tuesday, July 18.

Deputies made contact at the 600 block of NE G Avenue and located Colacion.

Colacion was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $25,000 bond.