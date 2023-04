EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man wanted on one count of alleged accident involving serious bodily injury was arrested on Monday, April 10, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers located Alberto Aguilar, 51, at his residence located on the 3000 block of Jackson Ave.

Aguilar was then taken into custody and booked into El Paso County Jail under a $100,000 bond.