Man wanted by authorities, located and found hiding in closet following family violence call in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was wanted by law enforcement for five outstanding criminal warrants including Evading Arrest and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapons was arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday.

Authorities located Arturo Chavez, 18, hiding inside a closet at a home located on the 100 block of Mezcla in Fabens, Texas.

Deputies originally went to the home in reference to a family violence call.

Officials said when deputies met with the victim they learned that Chavez had assaulted her.

Chavez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on five outstanding criminal warrants for Evading Arrest, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and two counts of Criminal Mischief>=$100<$750 totaling $36,500 in bonds.