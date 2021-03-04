Man suspected of storage unit burglaries in Las Cruces arrested

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A 36-year-old man was arrested Feb. 18 by Las Cruces police for allegedly burglarizing several storage units in early February.

Marcus Anthony Ortiz was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and has been charged with three felony counts of non-residential burglary. He has since been released from custody.

On Feb. 6, a Las Cruces Police Department Community Outreach officer saw a suspicious vehicle at Telshor Storage facility at 560 N. Telshor Blvd. Ortiz was identified as the driver of a dark grey Chevrolet Malibu that attempted to flee from the storage facility; however, a LCPD unit was able to catch up with him and stopped the car.

Inside the vehicle, officers found various items that were determined to have been stolen from three storage lockers from Telshor Storage. The stolen items included collectible coins and foreign currency, classical guitars, amplifiers and speakers, a collectible pistol, jewelry and kitchen appliances.

Police also found several boxes of brand-new padlocks in the vehicle similar to padlocks found on other storage units that had previously been burglarized. Police believe Ortiz would cut the owner’s lock and replace the damaged padlock with a new one.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle below or believes it may have been involved in similar incidents is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.