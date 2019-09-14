1  of  2
Man suspected of stealing $100k Fed-Ex shipment sought by law enforcement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are searching for a man who stole more than $100,000 in broadcasting equipment from a Fed-Ex facility in East El Paso back in April.

According to investigators, a large shipment of monitors, antennas, and other equipment was shipped to the Fed-Ex facility at 1701 Hawkins Blvd. near the El Paso International Airport. On Friday, April 30, just after 3 p.m., a man walked into the facility and presented employees tracking numbers for the group of packages.

The suspect described as a white male in his 20s, with a thin build, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue denim shorts, and dark-colored tennis shoes, loaded the equipment into a waiting U-Haul van and left the area.

The total value of the shipment is estimated at $109,327.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS). Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

