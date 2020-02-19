Man suspected of stabbing little girl was located using surveillance video, court documents show

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Court documents reveal more details of a little girl being stabbed at a Northeast El Paso McDonald’s on Tuesday and how El Paso Police located the suspect.

A criminal complaint affidavit said the video showed Isaac Dorfman, 25, stabbing a 5-year-old girl before running away.

Dorfman was standing next to the play area when the child ran in front of him and to the bottom of a slide. When she began to climb, he grabbed her and was “seen making several forward motion movements towards” her body with his right arm, the affidavit said.

Isaac Dorfman/Courtesy EPPD

As he ran away the girl grabbed her abdomen area and ran away too.

Police used McDonald’s video to see which direction Dorfman ran towards and the used the Super Lodge motel surveillance video to determine which room he ran into. He was arrested at the motel, the affidavit said.

The girl’s grandmother, who was there when the stabbing, identified Dorfman from a photo lineup, the affidavit said.

Police said on Wednesday that the girl is recovering from surgery at a local hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Dorfman, who has a long history of arrests, is facing a charge of injury to a child and has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.