Man suspected of shutting off medical clinic’s electricity, destroying $41,000 worth of vaccines

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying the man responsible for thousands of dollar in damage to a local medical clinic.

At 4:14 p.m. on Oct. 3, a man was outside of the MD Medical Group building at 1570 Lomaland Drive. The man tampered with an electrical box and shut off the power to the building. Employees of the clinic discovered the power outage five hours later, which resulted in the loss of more than $41,000 worth of vaccines.

The man is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, with an average build. The man was wearing a blue striped button-down long-sleeved shirt, tan-colored pants and dark-colored athletic shoes.     

Anyone with any information on the identity of this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

