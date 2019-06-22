Man suspected of robbing massage parlor twice in seven months

A Westside El Paso massage parlor was robbed at gunpoint by the same suspect for the second time in seven months earlier this month, according to El Paso Police.

The two armed robberies happened at the “Relaxation Massage” located at 5864 N. Mesa near Crown Point Drive. The latest hold up took place on Thursday, June 6 at 9:45 p.m. In the latest case, the suspect knocked on the door and an employee cracked the door to let the man know they’d closed for the night.

The suspect then forced his way into the business, pushing the employee to the ground and threatening her with a gun. He proceeded to steal her wallet before running from the scene.









Seven months earlier, on Monday, November 12 at 11:03 p.m., the same man walked into the massage parlor and pointed a gun at an employee, demanding money from the business.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his 30’s, approximately 6′ feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a dark colored hooding sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this armed robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.