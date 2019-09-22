Man suspected of keying Las Cruces Police Unit sought by authorities

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A man suspected of keying a marked Las Cruces Police Department unit parked outside a local Walmart is being sought by authorities.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Friday, September 20. The man allegedly keyed the marked unit parked at the store located at 571 Walton Boulevard. The man, who was with a woman, then left the parking lot in a black Buick LaCrosse.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795 or Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Those who call Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

More crime

More Crime