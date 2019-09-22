Man suspected of keying Las Cruces Police Unit sought by authorities

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A man suspected of keying a marked Las Cruces Police Department unit parked outside a local Walmart is being sought by authorities.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Friday, September 20. The man allegedly keyed the marked unit parked at the store located at 571 Walton Boulevard. The man, who was with a woman, then left the parking lot in a black Buick LaCrosse.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795 or Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Those who call Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.