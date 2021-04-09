Man suspected of injuring LCPD officer in February charged with multiple felonies

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Joel Orozco, a 28-year-old Las Cruces man who’s suspected of injuring a Las Cruces Police officer in early February, has been charged with multiple felonies.

Charges include:

Third-degree felony count of aggravated battery (deadly weapon) upon a peace officer.

Fourth-degree felony count of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.

Fourth-degree felony count of receipt.

Transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon.

Misdemeanor count of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer.

The LCPD officer has a fractured leg and is still in the hospital following Wednesday’s incident. A woman who was in the vehicle with Orozco was injured and remains hospitalized in critical condition. However, in a press release, LCPD specified that the woman was injured either before or during Wednesday’s incident.

Just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 3, an officer stopped Orozco on Solano Drive for speeding and erratic driving. The vehicle pulled into a apartment complex and the officer learned that Orozco had a felony warrant for his arrest.

LCPD said this is still preliminary information from the investigation, but that the officer asked Orozco to get out of the vehicle because there was a warrant for his arrested. Orozco refused and started his vehicle. When the officer tried to open the door from inside, Orozco drove off, dragging the officer.

According to LCPD, investigators believe that a second officer arrived and fired at least one shot as he saw the other officer being dragged.

Orozco then crashed into an apartment complex and he and his passenger fled the scene, but were both found within an hour and taken into custody.

