Man suspected of driving more than 100 mph on I-10 while drunk

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning for driving more than 100 mph on I-10, and suspected of being drunk.
According to the El Paso Police Department, Stephan Isaac Gonzalez was charged with DWI and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $1,500 bond.
At about 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, a DWI Task Force officer stopped Gonzalez because he was traveling on I-10 at speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Gonzalez told the officer that he was speeding to go pick up his two-year-old daughter.
