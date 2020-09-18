Man suspected of church vandalism faces additional charges for stealing political sign and flag

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man who was arrested earlier this week for vandalizing St. Patrick’s Cathedral was rebooked on additional charges unrelated to the church incident.

Isaiah Cantrell, 30, was rebooked on Friday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Cantrell was charged with two counts of theft after an investigation found that he was responsible for the theft of a President Trump campaign sign and a Thin Blue Line flag from the yard of a central El Paso residence, each on separate occasions.

The thefts occurred on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28, respectively.

Cantrell was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of destroying an almost 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located in the center behind the main altar of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

