Man suspected of causing two separate fires at same Westside residence arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 30-year-old man suspected of two separate arson incidents at the same residence was arrested on Wednesday, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

On Wednesday, Fire Marshals, along with other law enforcement agencies, executed an arrest warrant for Adeoluwa Temitope Okunade. He was booked in the El Paso County Jail on two counts of arson of habitation, a first-degree felony, with bonds totaling $200,000.

According to EPFD, fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire at the 1000 block on the morning of Nov. 26, 2019. All occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate, but there was damage to the home and two vehicles stored in the garage. An investigation found signs of foul play and the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to continue the investigation.

On Dec. 5th, 2019, EPFD units were dispatched to a subsequent fire at the same residence. Fire Investigators were requested to the scene and identified the cause of the fire to be of intentional nature; additional assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office Canine Unit and other Law Enforcement Agencies was requested.

The investigation identified Okunade as the suspect responsible for the two incidents.

