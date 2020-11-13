Man suspected of beating puppy, charged with animal cruelty

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of beating a puppy.

Robert Ryan Washington was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals after an anonymous tip of animal cruelty was received by Animal Services.

An investigation found that Washington had continuously beat his 6-month-old Doberman pinscher puppy, “Rocky.” A veterinarian examination indicated “Rocky” had multiple injuries, including healing rib fractures.

Washington was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for animal cruelty and 14 outstanding traffic warrants. He was held on a $2,500 bond.

Latest Headlines