Man suspected of arson in vehicle fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a vehicle fire that was intentionally set earlier that morning.

Cory Brandon Robles, 34, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with arson.

An El Paso Fire Department unit responded to a vehicle fire at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday at a residence at the 3900 block of Oxford Avenue. The fire was contained to the vehicle and the crew extinguished it with no reported injuries.

An investigation by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office led to Robles’ arrest in connection to the incident.

