Man suspected of armed robbery in front of Las Cruces grocery store arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces SWAT team arrested a man believed to have robbed another man at gunpoint on Monday afternoon in front of Sprouts Farmers Market in Las Cruces.

Darrion Jackson, 20, was charged with armed robbery after the SWAT team entered his home early Tuesday morning and arrested him.

Las Cruces police received a call on Monday, June 29 around 4:30 p.m. about a robbery that happened in the parking lot of Sprouts Farmers Market of Lohman Ave, according to a Las Cruces Police Department news release.

The victim reported to the police that he parked his motorcycle when a four-door sedan suddenly approached him.

According to the release, the robber got out of the car and demanded the victim’s backpack while threatening him with a handgun. He took the backpack and drove off.

Soon after the incident, police received a call about an armed man at a home on Colorado Ave., where Jackson was located.

The police later learned he matched the description of the armed robbery suspect, along with his car that was seen at the location.

After obtaining a search warrant, the SWAT team tried to talk to the occupants of the house for several hours, but with no success. Early Tuesday morning they entered the home and found Jackson hiding along with another man, the release said.

Jackson was arrested and taken to the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

The second man hiding in the house was not charged.