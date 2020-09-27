Man steals puppy from couple at knifepoint

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — A man made off with a French bulldog puppy after holding up the puppy’s owners at knifepoint on Thursday night, said the El Paso Police Department.

The owners had listed the puppy for sale on Craigslist and agreed to meet the man to sell the puppy. Just before 8 pm. Thursday, the owners were in the Arby’s restaurant parking lot at 6138 Montana Ave., waiting to meet the man to make the sale.

The man approached the vehicle and asked to see the puppy. When the owners asked to see the money, the man pulled out a knife and threatened the couple, according to EPPD.

The suspect demanded the puppy and the keys to their truck; however, the driver drove away. The suspect then fled the scene with the puppy in a black, older model Chevrolet Tahoe with silver rims.

Police said the puppy’s owners described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a thin build, 25 to 30 years of age and had trimmed or shaved eyebrows. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket and denim jeans.

Anyone with any information on this armed robbery should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.