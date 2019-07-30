Man stabbed in South Central El Paso on Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department found a man with a stab wound Monday morning in South Central El Paso.

The stabbing call was reported at about 1:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Francis, police said in a news release.

Police found a 19-year-old man “suffering from a puncture wound to his chest.” The man gave officers conflicting accounts of how and where he was assaulted.

He was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.