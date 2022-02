EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man is hospitalized following a stabbing in west El Paso.

It happened just after 2:30 Thursday morning at the Villas at West Mountain on the 1300 block of New Harvest Place.

Right now, police are not releasing how it happened or if they are searching for a suspect.



However, they did tell KTSM one man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KTSM 9 News is following this developing story.