Man sought for robbing two Central El Paso convenience stores in less than two days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police need your help finding the man responsible for two Central El Paso convenience store robberies in less than two days.

Investigators say the first incident happened on April 22 at a 7-Eleven store located on Dyer near Fort Bliss.

Surveillance photos show the man threatening the clerk with a knife before taking off with money and cigarettes.

The second robbery happened the next night at a Circle K store down the street, where the suspect appeared to once again threaten an employee before taking off with cash.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.