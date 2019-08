EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police need your help finding a man who they say used stolen identities to obtain credit.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect wearing a red T-shirt, gold chain, and sunglasses.

Using stolen Identities to obtain credit. If you know this man call Financial Crimes at (915) 212-4118. If you are this man, now is as good time as any, turn yourself in. pic.twitter.com/qahWM7xteG — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 22, 2019

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the department’s Financial Crimes Unit at (915) 212-4118.