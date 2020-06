El PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in South Juarez on June 30.

According to Juarez officials, the victim was repairing his vehicle on Ejercito Nacional Avenue when several suspects began to shoot at him. At least 12 gunshots were fired at the the man who was reportedly in his 40’s.

Officials report that the number of murders in Juarez has gone up this month. Two other suspected murders occurred just the night prior.

There has been no further updates on the case.