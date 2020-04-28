Man shot by Dona Ana Sheriff’s deputy in Chaparral following domestic disturbance call

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was shot by a Dona Ana County Sheriff’s deputy Monday night following a domestic disturbance call.

Deputies were called to out at about 8 p.m. to the 400 block of Paseo Real, a news release said.

As they arrived they found a man had allegedly threatened his parents with a weapon and then ran away from the home, the release said.

Deputies found the man on Coles Street and following a confrontation, he was shot one time, the release said.

The man, who’s name was not released, was taken to an El Paso hospital in critical condition. The deputy, who has also not been named, has been place on administrative leave, which is common practice in an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said, and the deputy’s name will be released at the end of it.

