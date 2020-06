EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is seriously hurt after he was shot in Northeast El Paso overnight.

According to emergency dispatchers, the call came in at about 1 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Moonlight and Mercury.

Officials say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

According to police, officers have not yet taken any suspects into custody.

The department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is now investigating.