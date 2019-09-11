Man led law enforcement on car chase in El Paso Lower Valley with five passengers in the car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car chase ended with six subjects trying run on foot after their car crashed Tuesday afternoon.

Alfredo Domonguez Jr. was arrested after the chase and is now facing charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and on foot and reckless driving, according to a Facebook post from the San Elizario Marshals Office.

The chase started at about 12:43 p.m. in the 12600 block of Socorro Road. A San Elizario Marshal tried to pull over a 2015 Chrysler 200 for a traffic violation. The vehicle crashed near Fabens.

Courtesy San Elizario Marshals Office.

“The Deputy Marshal was approaching the vehicle on foot when the driver sped off and a pursuit ensued,” the post said. “After several miles, the driver veered off the roadway then struck a utility pole near Fabens. The driver and 5 males exited the vehicle and fled on foot. All subjects involved were apprehended with the assistance of multiple surrounding agencies.”