Man killed in weekend house party shooting was a Fort Bliss soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who was shot and killed during a house party on Saturday morning was a Fort Bliss soldier, post officials confirmed.

Spc. DeAngelo Monteza Meriweather, 21, was one of five people allegedly shot by Joseph Anthony Rocha, 17, during a party in the 3800 block of Truman. Meriweather was the only person who died from his injuries, the El Paso Police Department said.

Rocha was arrested at his home Saturday night after several hours of standing off against the SWAT team.

Meriweather was an information technology specialist in the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD. He was originally from Memphis and joined the Army in March 2017 and was stationed at Fort Bliss in January 2018.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Spc. Meriweather’s family for their loss due to this tragic event,” said Lt. Col. Jason Carter, commander of 4th Bn., 1st Field Artillery Regt. “The details of this event are under investigation at this time and we will be working with El Paso authorities to assist in any way we can.”

His honors include Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Rifle Marksmanship Badge.