Southwest Airlines employee murdered in EPIA parking lot; search for suspect ongoing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a 50-year-old man is dead after being attacked in the El Paso International Airport.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in an area near the employee parking area at EPIA. A police spokesperson says they were dispatched in reference to an Aggravated Robbery, and upon arrival discovered a 49-year-old man dead. They declined to say whether he’d been shot or if some other weapon was used.

The City of El Paso confirmed the victim was an employee of Southwest Airlines. They released the following statement Saturday morning:

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic event. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family, Southwest Airlines, and all those impacted by the incident. We are fully cooperating with investigators, and we are grateful to our law enforcement and first responders for their quick response to the emergency. The airport remains open as we work with law enforcement to provide a safe flying experience.” -City of El Paso

Police say at least one suspect was outstanding as of Saturday morning. There is no current impact on airport operations, but employees should contact their supervisors for instructions on parking for the remainder of Saturday as investigators work to piece together the scene.

The El Paso Police Department is asking the community if they have any information;

please contact the police at (915) 832-4400 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers

at (915) 566-8477.

KTSM will update this story as additional information becomes available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.