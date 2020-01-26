Man killed in attempted robbery at Pennsylvania Wendy’s

EDINBORO, PA (WJET) — The victim shot in an attempted robbery at a Wendy’s restaurant in a small Pennsylvania town Saturday has died.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim, identified by police as a 22-year Alexander Cavanah, was shot twice and later died from his wounds at a local hospital.

At around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, a male suspect entered the Wendy’s in Edinboro, Pennsylvania and forced a female employee to the back of the restaurant in order to access the money in the safe.

Edinboro is a small town in Northwest Pennsylvania, about 95 miles east of Cleveland and 23 miles south of Erie.

Police report that during this incident, Cavanah, who was in the back of the store, was shot twice. The suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The suspect has since been identified as 20-year-old Markese Lampley of Eerie. He has been charged with Murder in the First Degree and Murder in the Second Degree as well as Robbery, and Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Police.

Lampley was taken into custody after a short pursuit on Interstate 90 in Millcreek, PA. A passenger exited the SUV he was traveling in and Lampley proceeded to I-90. State Police were able to successfully stop the SUV taking Lampley into custody. The passenger that fled the SUV was later arrested.