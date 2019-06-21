Man killed after entering Northeast El Paso apartment to assault resident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have identified the man killed in a Northeast El Paso shooting on Wednesday as Jason Lindsay, 22.

As KTSM previously reported, the call came in at about 11:30 p.m. at the Sand Stone Ranch Apartments located near the intersection of Sean Haggerty and Gateway South.

Police say Lindsay entered an apartment without consent to assault Jonathan Lauture, 21.

According to a news release, Lauture then shot and killed Lindsay in self-defense.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.