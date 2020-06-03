Man kidnapped off Alameda Avenue, assaulted in the back of a minivan, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four people are accused of kidnapping a 60-year-old man and assaulting him while they drive through El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Police said a witness saw two people get out of a white minivan at Alameda and Ventura, attack a man and force him into the van. The van took off at a high rate of speed, but the concerned citizen followed from a safe distance, while calling police.

Officers were able to locate the van in the 100 block of Davenport and found Gabriel Martinez had been robbed and “brutally beaten.”

Four people were taken into custody and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping. The suspects are:

  • Javier Jurado, 48
  • Anthony Frank Parks, 42
  • Jesus Pablo Martinez, 67
  • Carmen Delia Gongora, 46

This may not have been the first time the four suspects carried out an assault in this manner. If anyone else has been a victim of a similar crime, or by the suspects listed, please call Crimes Against Persons detectives at 915-212-4040.

