El Paso COVID-19 update: Nearly 200 currently in hospital, 276 new cases and 3 new deaths reported

Man involved in West El Paso SWAT standoff Wednesday has died from self-inflicted wound

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man, who caused a standoff with the SWAT team on Wednesday in West El Paso, has died from a self-inflicted wound.

The El Paso Police Department has identified him as Ivan Zubiate, 34. He had been hospitalized since he was taken into custody on Wednesday and he died Friday morning.

The original call that prompted the SWAT team was concerning a “barricaded subject” in the 6300 block of Casper Ridge. In a tweet, Police said Zubiate was armed with a rifle and had injured himself.

