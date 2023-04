EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbing early Sunday morning in Northeast El Paso, according to El Paso Police Department.

El Paso Police responded to the call at 3:36 a.m. at the 10800 block of Quartz.

Officers say the victim is now in stable condition and did not desire to press charges.

KTSM is working to learn more details.