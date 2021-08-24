Man in critical condition after weekend shooting in Horizon, EPCSO seeking information

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person accused of shooting a 22-year-old man who was shot in the neck on Saturday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the man is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The man was shot as a result of an altercation at the 15500 block of Union Ave. in Horizon at 12:48 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to the shooting, where they found that the man had been struck in the neck. He was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (915) 538-2291.

